BOSTON, Ma. – Louisiana men’s basketball forward Jordan Brown was named a finalist for the Lou Henson Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top player at a NCAA Division I Mid-Major Institution. Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns to the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Monday and led the team in scoring at 19.4 points per game.

The SBC Preseason Player of the Year has lived up to the expectations. He was named First Team All-SBC, finishing third in the league in points per game (19.4) and tied for fifth in rebounds per game (8.7). Last weekend Brown carried the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 with a win in the SBC Tournament. Brown was named Tournament MVP for his efforts, averaging 15.7 points and 11.7 rebounds over three games.

Lou Henson, the award’s namesake, is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.

Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.

Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, ASUN, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, SWAC, Summit, Sun Belt, WAC, West Coast.

The recipient of the 2023 award will be announced in March, in Houston, site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship.