BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard Firefighter and Engineer Alex Bourque passed away on Wednesday after his battle with cancer. The Broussard Fire Department made the announcement Thursday morning about his death on their Facebook page.

In December of 2020, Alex started experiencing a throbbing pain in his right leg. In April, doctors told him why. In July of 2021 he told KLFY News, “You never think you’re going to go in and find out you have cancer,” he said.

Soon after, Alex moved to Texas to start a 9-week chemotherapy treatment at M.D. Anderson Hospital.

Back here in Acadiana, his fellow firefighters in Lafayette and Broussard rallied together, organizing many blood drives for Alex. They also donated time off to him as well.

Alex died at his home. He is survived by his wife and two boys.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

If you would like to help the family with a donation to cover his medical bills, click here