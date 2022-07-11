MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Jakyrannee Phillips of Broken Girls JP LLC, the business is hosting a positive event in Monroe on July 22, 2022.

Broken Girls JP LLC is hosting its 2nd Annual Underdogs Writers’ Workshop at the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum at 1501 Chennault Drive. The workshop is free for students of all ages, including college students. Admission is $12 for adults.

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and two sessions are included. The workshop starts at 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and each workshop is 45 minutes. You can also CashApp $BGJPLLC for a ticket.

A famous author once said, “Education is the passport to the FUTURE, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it TODAY.” I am writing to spread awareness about something positive that’s coming to Monroe, LA. Broken Girls JP LLC, presents its 2nd Annual Underdogs Writers Workshop, located at the African American Museum, July 22, 2022. The workshop if free for students of all ages including college students. Students can register on Eventbrite.com by typing in event name. Jakyrannee Phillips of Broken Girls JP LLC

According to the event flyer the following facilitators will be present:

Jakyrannee Phillip, Magazine Publishing 101.

Curtis Nichouls, Acting 101.

Dr. Candace Chambers, Scholarship/Essay Writing 101.

Tonjala Billups, Poetry 101.

For inquiries email brokengirlsjp@gmail.com. The organization is providing lunch for attendees.