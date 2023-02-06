SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Valentine’s Day and roses literally go hand in hand, but why give one rose, or even a dozen, when you can give your sweetheart a lifetime of roses and support the American Rose Society at the same time?

Give that special someone a full membership to the American Rose Society, which includes a free rosebush and free advice from Rosarians who want to help your sweetheart grow their roses.

They’ll also get subscriptions to the bimonthly American Rose magazine, the American Rose Annual magazine, the Handbook For Selecting Roses, free or reduced admission to hundreds of botanical gardens across the United States, discounts from Member Benefit Partners, access to Modern Roses Database, a subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, and more!

Why send a dozen when you can help them grow their own?

The rose became our national floral emblem on November 20, 1986, when Ronald Reagan signed a resolution in the White House Rose Garden. But the American Rose Society is much older than the symbolism embraced by our nation. This organization has been going strong since 1892 when it became dedicated to the cultivation of the lovely symbol of love, beauty, war, and peace.

Members of ARS maintain public gardens (Roseland in Shreveport), support research of new cultivars, put on rose shows and educational seminars, and provide arrangements and flowers for local events.

And in case you were wondering, there are more than 20,000 rosebushes at Roseland.

Visit www.rose.org to find out more about the oldest single-plant society in the nation or to give your loved one a membership, or feel free to contact the ARS by calling 318-938-5402.