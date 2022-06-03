BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found.

Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.

A fire official said an AC system may have overheated and triggered the alarm.

As of 7 p.m., the mall remains open to the public.