BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center (BSNC) is inviting the public to a much-anticipated celebration Saturday, May 21.

For the past 25 years, by means of its live animal exhibits and walking tours, BSNC has been innovative in introducing and/or reconnecting Baton Rougeans with the unique natural treasures in their own backyard.

After over two decades of success, the organization is inviting the capital area to celebrate with it by means of a birthday cake bake-off.

According to BREC’s Facebook page, bakers of any skill level can participate in the contest.

To be a part of the competition, bakers must register to participate and then create a nature-inspired dessert that can be of any shape or style.

The baked goods will be judged on appearance and taste.

BREC says the celebratory day will also include live animal encounters, crafts, and games.

In honor of the special day, admission to BSNC will be free.

BSNC is located at 10503 n Oak Hills Parkway and the event will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Click here to register for the bake-off.