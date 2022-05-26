BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – May is Lupus Awareness Month and the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is inviting the public to a special event designed to familiarize members of the community with the autoimmune disease.

The big day falls on Saturday, May 28, and the community is invited to ‘Walk it Out For Lupus’ by participating in a community walk.

This will be followed by a BREC on the Geaux sponsored block party. The party will include vendors, fitness demonstrators, and the opportunity for area residents to get to know their neighbors.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. Symptoms vary but often include fatigue, extreme pain in the joints that can disrupt mobility, as well as rash, and fever.

According to the National Resource Center on Lupus, it is estimated that 1.5 million americans and at least five million people across the globe have some form of lupus.

It adds that 90% of people living with lupus are women.

Walk it Out For Lupus will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Independence Community Park (7505 Independence Blvd).

Click here for additional information.