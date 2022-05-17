BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As residents of Baton Rouge attempt to navigate the emotional effects of the pandemic, the benefits of consistent engagement in activities that have a positive impact on both mental and physical faculties appear to be gaining increasing popularity.

According to Harvard Medical School, this is for good reason. The university says studies reveal that using art to express oneself can be a great aid to people who struggle with cancer, depression, and anxiety.

In addition to this, creating art has been linked to improved memory, reasoning, and resilience in healthy older people.

Residents of Baton Rouge can experience these benefits for themselves thanks to one of several capital area programs.

The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is offering locals the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of artistic self-expression via its Tuesday afternoon Painting with Purpose class at Webb Memorial Park.

The class, which is listed as an Adult Leisure program, is a relaxing meet-up led by an instructor who guides participants along while they dip into their creativity and explore a variety of painting techniques.

Click here to register.