BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, gaming, social media, and streaming platforms seem to be keeping most of us indoors for the majority of our day.

Studies show that even children are not immune to the draw of technology and its tendency to keep us indoors.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, most children devote only four to seven minutes to unstructured outdoor play per day, while spending an average of seven and a half hours in front of electronic media.

But, one national attempt to reignite interest in nature and outdoor play will occur this month.

Since 2010, Kids to Parks Day has been celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May.

It was designed by the National Park Trust to connect families with their local, state, and national parks and public lands to help them enjoy the great outdoors.

This year, Kids to Parks Day falls on Saturday, May 21.

On a local level, the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is inviting families to its Highland Road Community Park and Zachary Community Park locations.

BREC says the theme for this year’s big event is “Old is the New,” and kids will enjoy turning old games into something new and exciting.

The event is free of charge and additional details can be found here.