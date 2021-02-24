UPDATE: Crowley police chief indicted, arrested on malfeasance and obstruction charges, attorney issues statement

State News

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard

UPDATE, 3:20 p.m.: Attorney Bill Goode, who is representing Broussard, issued the following statement:

“I just learned of Chief Broussard’s indictment. I have not seen it. I’m vaguely familiar with some of the allegations, but I don’t know any of the details. I do know — I am confident Chief Broussard is not guilty of that of which he is charged and we will ultimately get him exonerated. It’s going to take a while, but it’s going to happen.”  

ORIGINAL POST: CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police Chief Allen James “Jimmy” Broussard has been arrested on three charges of malfeasance in office, two charges of obstruction of justice and one charge of injuring public records.

The arrest comes shortly after he was indicted by a grand jury on the same charges.

All charges listed are felonies that allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and Oct. 30, 2020 in Acadia Parish.

ACADIA PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE Jail Roster

To see a copy of the indictment, download it at the link below:

Doc0367Download

This is a developing story. We’ll post updates here as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story