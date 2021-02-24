UPDATE: Crowley police chief indicted, arrested on malfeasance and obstruction charges, attorney issues statement

UPDATE, 3:20 p.m.: Attorney Bill Goode, who is representing Broussard, issued the following statement:

“I just learned of Chief Broussard’s indictment. I have not seen it. I’m vaguely familiar with some of the allegations, but I don’t know any of the details. I do know — I am confident Chief Broussard is not guilty of that of which he is charged and we will ultimately get him exonerated. It’s going to take a while, but it’s going to happen.”

ORIGINAL POST: CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police Chief Allen James “Jimmy” Broussard has been arrested on three charges of malfeasance in office, two charges of obstruction of justice and one charge of injuring public records.

The arrest comes shortly after he was indicted by a grand jury on the same charges.

All charges listed are felonies that allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and Oct. 30, 2020 in Acadia Parish.

ACADIA PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE Jail Roster

To see a copy of the indictment, download it at the link below:

This is a developing story. We’ll post updates here as they become available.