BREAKING: UPDATE: I-20 chase suspect in custody; police say it started as robbery at Harbor Freight

UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police have told KTVE/KARD that the chase that happened on I-20 started as a claim of a robbery and/or shoplifting from Harbor Freight in West Monroe.

Police say they have the suspect in custody.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) (August 18, 2021 1:41 p.m.) — West Monroe Police were in a pursuit on I-20 westbound. The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the patrol officer.

There are no further details at this time. KTVE/KARD is following this story and will provide updates with the latest information as it comes available.