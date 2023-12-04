NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Movie stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s French Quarter mansion on Governor Nicholls Street is once again for sale.

It was previously for sale in 2015 and sold once the couple split in 2016. Now, the historic home is going to auction by Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1 million.

Pitt and Jolie bought the home in 2006 to serve as a base for their Make it Right Foundation after Hurricane Katrina.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the home was built in 1828. The 7,703-square-foot mansion has a rich history, including serving as the studio for Cosimo Matassa, who recorded Fats Domino, Little Richard and Ray Charles among many other rock and R&B greats. It was also owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Carefully restored in 2017, the home retains its nineteenth-century Parisian charm but has been brought up to the latest modern standards.

The home offers a luxurious dining room, living room, a suite with its own balcony and bathroom. In addition, there are four guest bedrooms, plus a stand-alone three-story guest house with a beautiful spiral staircase, kitchen and gym. Multiple balconies overlook the French Quarter, and there is an inner courtyard with a fountain and pool.

