BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Make-A-Wish is sending a team of 15 wish kids and their families from 12 different states to Los Angeles to attend Super Bowl LVI.

The team includes 18-year-old Warren, who underwent a bone marrow transplant from Baton Rouge. Warren and the other wish kids will be treated to a life-changing experience thanks to generous donations from supporters, including the NFL.

“After all the challenges Warren and his family have courageously faced, we look forward to helping them replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope, and sadness with joy through the power of a wish,” said Yara Elsayed Guest, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. “Warren’s wish wouldn’t be possible without the ongoing support from the NFL. For 40 years, the NFL has remained steadfast as one of our most committed and passionate wish granting partners, and we are so grateful for everything the league has done and continues to do in support of the Make-A-Wish mission.”

The wish kids will get a private tour of SoFi Stadium and will have free time to explore the fun and games at the Super Bowl Experience. Warren’s wish will officially come true when he enters the stadium to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head on Feb. 13.

In addition to celebrating a return of wish kids to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus, Make-A-Wish will be celebrating 40 years of partnership with the NFL, starting with the first wish to go to the Super Bowl in 1982.

To learn more and get involved with Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org/texgulf.