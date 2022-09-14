According to Baton Rouge Police, Eddie Henderson (pictured above) was reported missing Tuesday, September 13, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing person with dementia.

BRPD says Eddie Henderson was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Frey Street, which is off N. Foster Drive.

Henderson was wearing a black Vietnam hat, a black Vietnam shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts should contact either the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.