BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department’s (BRPD) Chief of Police, Murphy Paul and several Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troopers were acknowledged during the week of July 11 for their outstanding efforts in stamping out corruption in the state.

Paul and several unnamed Louisiana State Troopers became recipients of an award from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their roles in the investigation and apprehension of several corrupt members of law enforcement.

Their work led to the arrests of former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent Chad Scott and three other members of the New Orleans-based federal drug task force.

BRPD says Paul’s involvement in the case went on for five years while he was employed by LSP.

Scott was sentenced to 13 years in prison for several counts of corruption.