BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU and Florida State are preparing to face-off during the upcoming September 4 season openers in New Orleans, and the two major food banks in each team’s state are also gearing up to square off in a friendly competition that aims to curb hunger.

The Greater Food Bank of Baton Rouge and Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Florida are participating in a ‘Hunger Blitz Fundraising Challenge,’ a competition that will reveal which food bank is able to raise the most funds in the days leading up to the September 4 game.

Mike Manning, the President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank assured the public that his local nonprofit is all in and ready to take on the challenge.

Manning said, “We are happy to accept this fundraising challenge from our friends at Second Harvest of the Big Bend in the spirit of both the game and our mission. This challenge offers our fans an opportunity to show their support for their home team while also encouraging them to help their friends and neighbors in need.”

The public is invited to show their support of the friendly challenge by donating to the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank online via the button below.