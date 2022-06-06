BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze that had one north Baton Rouge apartment fully engulfed in flames Sunday (June 5) afternoon, authorities say.

It was shortly after 1 p.m. when a multipurpose building on Scenic Highway experienced an electrical malfunction that triggered a fire in one of the building’s apartments.

Rescuers with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) arrived on scene and jumped into action, successfully fighting the blaze.

According to BRFD, it took just over 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and no injuries occurred.

Unfortunately, the incident resulted in a $25,000 loss and one apartment home was completely destroyed; a second apartment also sustained heavy smoke damage.

An insurance office that was also housed in the multipurpose building was not severely impacted by the blaze.

Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) and several other agencies also responded to the incident.