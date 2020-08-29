Bossier deputies travel to south Louisiana to aid hurricane-damaged parishes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A team of six Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies headed out Saturday morning from Benton on the way to south Louisiana to help communities damaged by Hurricane Laura.

The team loaded up equipment, gassed up vehicles and hit the road from the BSO Fleet Services substation to help provide law enforcement functions to the residents of the Lake Charles area.

“Lake Charles put out a call requesting for any help they could get, and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is answering that call,” said Julian Whittington, Bossier Sheriff.

Teams of Bossier deputies have deployed other times to south Louisiana to help residents affected by flooding and other disasters.

When disasters hit an area, local first responders are inundated with emergency response, and the need for law enforcement duties to provide public safety continues. Whether it’s water or disaster rescue or a law enforcement function, Bossier deputies will fill whatever function is needed to support.

This team of six will work in conjunction with the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association and will remain as long as needed.