BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is alerting the public of an elderly non-English speaker with dementia who went missing Tuesday evening.

According to a release from BCPD, 67-year-old Martin Kenjie left his home in the 1100 block of Patricia Drive in Bossier City around 5 p.m.

Police say Kenjie has dementia and is not very familiar with the area.

Kenjie is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and blue slippers.

Martin Kenjie – 5-16-2023 (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Anyone with information that could help police locate Kenjie should call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or by using their P3Tips app.

