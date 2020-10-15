Bossier City police looking for second teen who left youth facility

According to BCPD, detectives are with the city’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Nicole Arvel and 15-year-old Camecia Harris, both of whom left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center on Saturday, October 10. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are now looking for a second teenager in addition to a 15-year-old who left a local youth shelter on Saturday and remains missing.

According to BCPD, detectives are with the city’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Camecia Harris and 16-year-old Nicole Arvel. Both reportedly left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center on October 10.

Police say Harris was last seen wearing a white shirt, red Mickey Mouse pajama pants, and brown shoes. She is described as being five feet two inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Camecia is from the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Nicole Arvel was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray tights, and black shoes. She is described as being five feet six inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. Nicole is from Livingston Parish and police believe she may be returning to that area.

Anyone who may have information on Camecia Harris’ or Nicole Arvel’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.