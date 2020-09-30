Boo at the Zoo returns for a socially-distanced daytime experience

NEW ORLEANS – The Audubon Zoo announced that their Halloween experience will be moving from night to day, providing families with a socially distanced, walk-through Zoo adventure on October 17, 18, 24, and 25.

Boo at the Zoo is an annual Halloween tradition that benefits Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Audubon Zoo featuring safe, fun-filled, family-friendly Halloween activities.

Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo will be held during regular Zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“Although Peek-A-Boo at the Zoo won’t look like the traditional Boo at the Zoo event, we are excited to provide our community with a safe environment to celebrate Halloween,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “We are thankful to be able to partner with Children’s Hospital New Orleans to continue to connect children to the natural world.”

New this year, families can join the fun at the Zoo and help save species from home by building their own backyard bat house. Bats are an important part of a functioning ecosystem. Creating a bat-friendly place in a backyard supports the essential role bats have in the environment. Families can download the project and share their photos on social media using the hashtag #SaveNightPuppies.

“This daytime celebration will provide fun for the whole family and some of Audubon Zoo’s animals too, ensuring that guests create spooktacular memories. Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo guests are invited to wear their favorite costume.”

Contributions from Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo will benefit Audubon Zoo and Children’s Hospital New Orleans and their shared mission to improve the quality of life for children and families in the New Orleans area, building a brighter future for the community during this difficult time.

“Children’s Hospital New Orleans is proud to partner with Audubon to present the 2020 “Peek-a” Boo at the Zoo,” said President and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans John R. Nickens IV. “As a beloved New Orleans tradition that benefits both Children’s Hospital and Audubon Zoo, we’re looking forward to two weekends of spooky family fun, reinvented this year to ensure a safe and fun experience for families.”

Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo adheres to all safety guidelines as directed by the State of Louisiana are met. All Peek-A-Boo at the Zoo guests are encouraged to wear face coverings. The Zoo’s visitor guidelines will apply during Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo, including timed ticketing, physical distancing, stringent cleaning protocols, and limited capacity – tickets will sell out quickly for this experience.

Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo is complimentary for Audubon Members and included in general Zoo admission as Halloween lagniappe. There is no additional ticket or fee for this experience. All guests must purchase tickets in advance online for a specific date and entry time; Audubon Members must reserve their complimentary tickets online in advance as well. Peek-a-Boo at the Zoo will be held rain or shine.

Guests can directly support children receiving care at Children’s Hospital New Orleans with the purchase of Boo in a Bag. This festive, pumpkin-shaped bag comes stuffed with candy, snacks, a face mask, and special treats for only $10. Bags can be purchased when reserving tickets online and picked up at the Zoo.