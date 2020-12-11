Bomb threat closes down section of French Quarter as NOPD works nearby standoff

NEW ORLEANS – A section of the French Quarter is cordoned off this morning as the NOPD responds to a bomb threat just blocks away from a standoff.

Decatur Street is closed from Wilkerson to Dumaine, an area along one side of Jackson Square that includes the popular tourist spot Cafe Du Monde.

The @NOPDNews is responding to a bomb threat in the #FrenchQuarter. Decatur is closed from Wilkerson to Dumaine. Avoid the area while police activity is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/FtMoKqbkG8 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) December 11, 2020

The standoff occurred after a suspect barricaded himself inside a building in the 500 block of Dauphine Street, according to the NOPD. Police are asking everyone to avoid the French Quarter area.

#NOPD officers are working two active & unrelated incident scenes in the Eighth District.



One scene is a barricaded subject in the 500 block of Dauphine St. & the second scene is a reported bomb threat at the intersection of Saint Ann & Decatur streets. pic.twitter.com/84pskRy4vb — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 11, 2020

