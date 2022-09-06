BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO)— Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette and two other women are recovering after an early morning crash over the weekend, city officials announced on Monday morning.

According to Bogalusa Police Department, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Sullivan Drive and East 7th Street. Both BPD and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Perrette traveling in the backseat of the car when it was struck by another vehicle that had run a stop sign. The three women traveling in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

In a statement regarding the crash, the mayor said she had sought medical treatment for minor injuries but was grateful to be alive.

“This could have been much worse,” Perrette said, “and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help. My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday. I wish everyone a safe Labor Day holiday. I’ll be resting and recuperating!”

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment following the crash. BPD says he had not been drinking and passed a field sobriety test, however, other toxicology samples are pending. The crash remains under investigation by Bogalusa Police.