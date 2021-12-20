UPDATE – 12/20/21

On Monday afternoon, the Louisiana State Police provided an update in this case.

The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 19, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Borgne Avenue, in Bogalusa.

After their arrival, deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Eric L. Nelson of Bogalusa, had multiple felony warrants previously issued in Bogalusa.

Officers with the Bogalusa Police Department arrived on the scene at the request of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Upon their arrival, Nelson attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Nelson was taken into custody by the Bogalusa Police Department. During the incident, a Taser was utilized.

While being transported to the Bogalusa City Jail, Nelson complained of respiratory issues. Bogalusa Police Department Officers called emergency medical services for assistance.

Nelson was transported to a local hospital after being evaluated by EMS personnel. He died while receiving treatment at the local hospital.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday evening, the Louisiana State Police an in-custody death in Washington Parish.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.