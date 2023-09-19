ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a body was recovered in a bayou.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible body found in Bayou Lafourche near Supreme around 8:15 p.m. Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators identified the body as Troymichael Johnlouis, 34, of Thibodaux. He was reportedly found with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office had been searching for Johnlouis since he was reported missing the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 17. According to deputies, Johnlouis was last seen getting in a car with a woman on the evening before.

Detectives from Lafourche Parish and Assumption Parish are continuing to investigate as they try to determine where the crime may have happened. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or through the Bayou Tips app.