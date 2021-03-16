Body of missing boater found in lower St. Martin Parish, Coast Guard investigating

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The body of a boater reported missing Monday night was found Tuesday morning, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

LDWF Spokesman Adam Einck said officials received a call at around 10 p.m. Monday night that a boater in a commercial vessel had gone missing. The body was recovered around 9 a.m. this morning.

Because of the commercial aspect, the U.S. Coast Guard will be investigating, according to Einck.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.