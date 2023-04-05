THIBODAUX La. (WGNO) — Only days after an off-duty Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputy was killed in a police chase, his body will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Several law enforcement agencies and other first responders gathered at St. Joseph’s Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, paying their respects to Sgt. Nicholas Pepper and his family.

Sgt. Nick Pepper died early Sunday morning as he was assisting officers with the Houma Police Department in a chase. Officials say as authorities tried to negotiate with the suspect, he rammed into Pepper’s car, leaving Pepper with fatal injuries.

“This was a murder committed using a vehicle as a dangerous weapon,” Sheriff Craig Webre told WGNO in an interview earlier this week.

A 24-year veteran of the police force, Pepper leaves behind his wife and three children. The sheriff says Pepper ‘epitomized all that is honored and revered in a peace officer.”

Pepper’s body will be buried at Saint James Chapel Mausoleum in Choctaw.

