NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A body was found in the Mississippi River near the New Orleans Bywater area, NOPD confirmed on Monday morning.

WGNO responded to Crescent City Park where crews from NOPD and Harbor Police were onsite.

Just before 8:30, police were called to the area after the body was discovered in the water. It is unclear who made the discovery.

An NOPD officer says at this moment, they cannot confirm whether the body is male or female due to waterlogging, making it difficult to identify.

The body had not been recovered from the water as of 9:30 a.m., however, WGNO was told a vessel was in the water to get a better view of the body, helping police to develop a strategy on how to remove it.

On Saturday, April 23, crews from the Coast Guard, NOPD, and several other nearby agencies began searching for 3 missing children who fell into the water near Algiers Point. It is currently unclear if Monday’s discovery is related to their disappearance.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO for the latest.