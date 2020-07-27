Body found near Forsythe boat dock on Monday morning

MONROE, La. — A body was found near the Forsythe boat dock in Monroe on Monday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the body was discovered around 11 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020, by children who were walking along the bike trail.

The body has since been recovered from the Ouachita River.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

