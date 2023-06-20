NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans currently hold the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft with growing speculation that the front office is exploring a trade to move into the top three.

“I think, you know, certainly going into the top three is going to cost you something of significance. I don’t think it’s going to cost you future draft picks. I think it’s going to cost you one of your marquee players here, whether it be Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram,” says ESPN NBA Analyst Bobby Marks.

Reports have surfaced that if the Pelicans were able to work out a deal with Charlotte for number two, or a deal with Portland for the third overall pick, it would be for a player like Scoot Henderson.

The 6’2, 195-pound explosive guard has drawn comparisons to Russel Westbrook and could have been in consideration for the number one overall selection if Victory Wembanyama was not in the 2023 draft class.

Henderson is an intriguing talent, but in the case of the Pelicans, Marks believes New Orleans would have to pay too steep of a price to move up this year’s draft.

“For me, there’s a hesitancy and I know apparently the patience is wearing thin in New Orleans, when it comes to Zion here, I’m not there yet. Like, I’m not ready to go there. Brandon’s interesting because he’s got two years left on his contract. He’s extension eligible here. But I do think if you’re if you have to if you do move up into that, you know, that two or three spot to try to target a player like Scoot, it’s going to probably cost you one of those two players,” says Marks.

Staying at 14 would not be a bad option for the Pelicans. Marks believes young players with promising upside would still be on the board in the middle of the first round.

“Derek Lively from Duke is a name, you know we’ll see if he maybe goes before that. I think he can become an elite rim protector, shot blocker here. It’s a draft of high-level wings, defensively. You already have Dyson Daniels on that roster here so you have him kind of waiting in the wings. You know, a player like Jordan Hawkins who played at UConn if you’re looking for a shooter here. I think there is value at 14 if they do stand. I think you are looking probably either big or something to go with a wing player,” says Marks.

The Pelicans finished 42-40 last year with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in round. When healthy, they have shown they can compete with the best in the west, holding the number one spot in the conference standings back in December. Now it’s just a matter of staying healthy and keeping their talented core on the floor.

The 2023 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. on WGNO and ABC affiliates.