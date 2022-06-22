BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Lousiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has arrested Bob Dean, the owner of seven nursing homes that evacuated to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish prior to Hurricane Ida.

Bob Dean Jr., 68 of Thomaston, Georgia, has been charged in Tangipahoa Parish with eight felony counts of Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid Fraud, and two felony counts of Obstruction of Justice.

A joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) and his Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) revealed Dean refused to move his residents out of the warehouse following Hurricane Ida.

Dean also billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement.

The investigation was launched by the AG’s office on September 3, just a day after news of the situation broke.

About a week later, on September 7, the nursing homes’ licenses were revoked by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), and their Medicaid provider agreements were terminated. The nursing homes are the following:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison De Ville Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison Deville Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General assisted the MFCU and LBI. Additional legal action may be filed in the future as the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office is still ongoing.