MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30th, at the Tri-District Boys and Girls Club in Monroe, a blues concert and awards ceremony was held.

Several people in the community were in attendance, such as Scott Banks (DJ Banks) and Ricky White. Around 20 artists were traveling to receive awards.

Ricky White describes this event as a “beautiful thing,” seeing as so many different artists would be present to celebrate.

Many special guests were in, and the spirits were high all throughout the night.