LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month (July) with the release of something monstrously delicious! New Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today.

Monster Cookie Dough is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Also, now in stores is Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream. The new flavor is a delicious collaboration between two iconic Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper®. Dr Pepper Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

Available in the half gallon and pint sizes. And for coffee fans Blue Bell recently introduced Java Jolt Ice Cream. The flavor combines delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. The flavor is sold in the pint size, but only for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now in stores visit www.bluebell.com. Follow Blue Bell on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES

Founded in 1907, in the small town of Brenham, Texas, Blue Bell Creameries is a top-selling ice cream manufacturer in the United States, despite being sold in only 23 states. No matter how much the market grows, Blue Bell maintains its top-quality standards. With production facilities located in Brenham, Broken Arrow, Okla. and Sylacauga, Ala., the company offers more than 40 ice cream flavors as well as frozen snack items and health claim products.