Bleeding passenger rescued from Carnival Glory off coast of Louisiana

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 helicopter crew arrive on-scene to medevac a woman from the Carnival Glory approximately 72 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Nov. 20, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard by Air Station New Orleans)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew transfers a cruise ship passenger to medical staff at University Medical Center in New Orleans on Nov. 20, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard by Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger on Saturday approximately 72 miles south of Southwest Pass, La.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 8:48 a.m. stating a woman was experiencing internal bleeding-like symptoms aboard the cruise ship Carnival Glory.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene and hoisted the injured passenger and a ship’s nurse aboard the MH-654 Dolphin helicopter before transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

“Year round training ensured an efficient and proper coordination for this medevac,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Elderedge, Sector New Orleans command duty officer. “We’re glad we could safely transfer this patient to a higher level of medical care.”