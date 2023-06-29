RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Landry’s Feed Store was on fire Thursday morning, shutting down Hwy. 90.
Pictures sent to KLFY News 10 by show smoke bellowing from the feed store.
Landry’s Feed Store celebrated their 70th anniversary in May.
We have a news crew on the way. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
