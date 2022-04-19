BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Representative Mandie Landry (D-District 91) is proposing a bill that is scheduled to be discussed in front of the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice on Tuesday morning.

That bill is HB 209.

The bill would allow “certain parishes to adopt or enforce certain ordinances or regulations

regarding the sale, purchase, possession, ownership, transfer, transportation, license,

or registration of firearms, ammunition, or their components.”

The proposed bill would affect parishes with a population between 300,000 and 400,000 according to the latest census. It would allow them to create ordinances regulating the following:

Requires the reporting of lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement for the purposeof preventing the trafficking of firearms.

which a permit is issued by a government entity. Prohibits firearms from being carried in any commercial establishment where

alcohol is served for consumption or from being carried in any defined geographic area where the consumption of alcohol is permitted by law. Prohibits firearms from being carried in recreation centers or other public buildings.

Prohibits unsafe access to firearms by a child under the age of 18.

Prohibits the manufacture or assembly of firearms. However, proposed law provides

that this prohibition shall not apply to a federally licensed firearms manufacturer, a

local, state, or federal law enforcement officer who manufactures or assembles a

firearm pursuant to their official duties, or a person who reassembles a previously

existing firearm after disassembling the firearm solely for the purpose of modifying,

repairing, or otherwise servicing the firearm.

Landry is the primary author of this bill with support from Royce Duplessis, Matthew Willard, Jason Hughes, Aimee Adatto Freeman and Delisha Boyd.

A schedule for what we will be discussed during Tuesday’s House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice hearing can be found here.