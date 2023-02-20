MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 19, 2023, the Biedenharn Museum in Monroe, LA., held a closing reception for their art exhibit that has been open since February 2022 called Acts of Faith: Forward Together. The reception and programs following it included an artists panel and a performance for the Grambling State University Choir. The art is mostly made up of the personal collection of local collectors Will and Cheryl Sutton and also features some area artists.

The exhibit focuses on the importance of spiritual life specifically in African American culture. Museum executive director, Ralph Calhoun, gave us more details.

“I think the theme is really a cross section of that spiritual life that sometimes we think of as separate from our earthly life. I think you see interconnections of that with this. You see a grandmother taking the grandchild church, you see someone reading to children. That kind of just everyday life and spiritual life. And then we’ll even get a little bit into some historical things with Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, and some of that even gets into political or social activism. But that’s all part of who we are in part of of our spirit.”

The exhibit’s last day is March 31, 2023, and the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.