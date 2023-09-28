NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Superstar Beyoncè is taking the stage at the Caesars Superdome Wednesday, Sept. 27, for her “Renaissance World Tour.”

Fans already know Beyoncè runs the world, and they’ve traveled from all around the world to see Queen Bey in New Orleans for her “Renaissance World Tour.”

Fans from Brazil, Prague, and Japan made their way to New Orleans.

“She’s an icon, a living legend, I learned English because of her,” her fan from Brazil said.

Many fans came and camped out outside the Superdome since 9 a.m.

Ticket prices are not cheap. Floor tickets are running around $2,000, and for the upper levels around $450.

“I am disappointed because my daughter is a long-time follower. She’s never missed a concert. This one the prices are unreasonable. The prices are ridiculous,” Dana Wilson said.

Bianca Rome, a Beyoncè fan said, “She’s an international star, so why not. I really want to see her bad.”

Even though the prices may seem crazy, fans are still ‘crazy in love’ with Beyoncè.

