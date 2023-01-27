BERWICK, La. (KLFY) – For the second consecitive day, police are investigating a written threat found at Berwick High School on Friday.

According to the Town of Berwick’s Facebook page, the Berwick Police Department received a call from Berwick High School just before 9 a.m. Friday morning indicating that a written threat had been found on campus. School administrators evacuated the students and a search of the school was performed with no threats found.

Authorities said a similar threat was issued on Thursday, and the school was evacuated. Each evacuation lasted between 30-45 minutes, officials said.

Berwick High School will remain on a precautionary lockdown until the investigation is complete. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department is assisting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.