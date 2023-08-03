Louisiana redshirt senior Ben Wooldridge was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Wuerffel Foundation announced Thursday.

The award, named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, is presented annually to the top football student-athlete who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.

Last season, the Pleasanton, California, native threw for 1661 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wooldridge threw for a season-high 370 yards at Southern Miss and tossed a career-high five touchdowns in the win over Arkansas State.

Wooldridge has been a servant in the community, assisting the Gifting Grace Project, which helps homeless kids in Acadiana. Additionally, he spent time at the local special education center and participated in a field day with the children and helped coach local kids at the team’s annual free kids camp.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 2, and finalists will be announced on November 28th. The formal announcement of the 2023 recipient is scheduled to be made during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN, and the presentation of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy will take place on February 17, 2024, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Louisiana opens the season on Sept. 2 inside Cajun Field as they take on Northwestern State at 6 p.m.