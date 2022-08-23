ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with more information from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in Oklahoma City alerted other law enforcement agencies about a suspicious package that was being transported out of the city. The package was delivered to Dothan, Ala. and from there two men picked it up and brought it to a home on 3rd Street in Panama City.

As they arrived at a Panama City home deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stopped the men as they arrived at the home, got a search warrant, and then examined both the moving van and the home.

They found 10 boxes of marijuana that weighed more than 300 pounds in the van.

Yanchao Huang, 38, and Xin Lei Chen, 33, were both arrested and charged with trafficking and smuggling marijuana.

The men added that because of Covid they needed the money.

After News 13 first reported on the incident, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release with more information on the case.

Along with seizing 367 pounds of pot, deputies also seized 7.4 grams of fentanyl, an AR-15, and $33,000 in the case.

Deputies added that they also arrested two Bay County men in connection to the case.

Jonathan Nguyen, 31, of Panama City Beach is charged with trafficking in more than 25 pounds of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and trafficking in fentanyl.

Thien Nguyen, 34, of Lynn Haven was charged with conspiracy to traffick in marijuana.

This is the second large pot bust in Bay County this month. About two weeks ago deputies arrested a woman who was allegedly flying 40 pounds of marijuana from California into Bay County.