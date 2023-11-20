NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Leaders kicked off the Bayou Classic, a Thanksgiving weekend football matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University.

Government and tourism leaders, Bayou Classic organizers and representatives from both HBCUs gave updates on the gridiron rivalry and all the other events scheduled.

The Bayou Classic celebrates its 50th year this week. Football fans will travel to New Orleans to watch the matchup and the big halftime show in Caesars Superdome Saturday, Nov. 25.

“I’m super excited to be able to coach and lead the Jaguars to victory to keep the trophy in Baton Rouge, where it belongs,” said Southern University football acting head coach Sean Wallace.

A schedule of events shows that fans can start Saturday’s gameday at the free Bayou Classic Fan Festival at 9 a.m. in Champions Square. Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Game time : 1 p.m. CT

: 1 p.m. CT How to watch : NBC

: NBC How to listen: SiriusXM/ESPNU radio

Tickets for the game and the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show are available for sale on the Bayou Classic website, Ticketmaster, the New Orleans Arena Box Office, the Grambling State University Ticket Office and the Southern University Ticket Office.

