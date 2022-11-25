BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University.

State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its “Seat Belts Look Good on You” campaign. Over 200,000 people are estimated to be driving to the game, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC).

“It [seat belts] goes with everything, it looks good on everyone, and it never clashes with your team colors,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “We’re encouraging everyone at the Bayou Classic to be a fashionista for safety and buckle up day and night, every seat, every trip, every time.”

According to Freeman, a recent statewide survey showed that African-American drivers and passengers opt out of wearing seat belts more often.

“While the statewide seat belt usage rate is 86.1 percent, the survey shows African-American drivers and passengers only buckle up at a 78.9 percent rate,” Freeman pointed out.

She said data has shown that using a seat belt will significantly reduce the chances of getting seriously injured or killed in a crash.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is set to start at 1 p.m. in the New Orleans Caesars Superdome.