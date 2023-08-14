MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bayou Bowl in Monroe hosted its second annual National Bowling Day event ahead of the school year.

“Oh, we are having a lot of fun. We just came out to celebrate the last weekend before school starts. So, we decided to go bowling, and here we are,” one attendee, Mackenzie Davidson said.

National Bowling Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in August. Office manager Amber Hughes said this is a great way to gather the community.

“We decided to plan really hard and give back to our community. Give away some prizes and give everybody a chance to have fun. Our staff really enjoys it, our community really enjoys it.”

“Everybody really enjoys it, and all the different people have fun. It gives you something to do instead of just sitting around the house,” another attendee, Rothell Marshall Jr. said.

National Bowling Day brings together bowlers of all skill levels. Part owner of Bayou Bowl, Lauren Cusimano, gave some tips to remember when bowling.

“When you are bowling and releasing your ball, you want to make it as if you are shaking someone’s hand. So, you keep your thumb to the sky, to the ceiling. You want to keep your eyes on the dots or the arrows. Also, I like to keep in mind low and slow. Bending your knees low and releasing forward, and slowly.”

In addition to the National Bowling Day event, guests of all ages participated in a raffle for a chance to win free bowling for a year.

“There are a lot of different activities that you can just explore once you walk into the Bayou Bowl and experience National Bowling Day,” Cusimano explained.

“I just think it’s a great thing that they are doing for the elderly. It gives them something to do,” added another attendee, Lakesha.

Bayou Bowl is open from 12 p.m. to 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays. And Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

