BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A U-High senior is missing in the Bahamas after he went overboard Wednesday night, LSU officials said.

LSU identified the student as Cameron Robbins, 18.

According to LSU, Robbins has not been found but authorities are searching for him. Officials also said multiple seniors from different schools were on a trip to Atlantis, which U-High did not sanction.

Counselors will be available for students and teachers. The school held a prayer vigil for the students Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. BRProud has contacted the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas for more information.