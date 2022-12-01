BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As 2022 nears its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is encouraging everyone in the community to end the year in a spirit of generosity.

The police department says there are multiple ways to give back this holiday season.

For one, BRPD’s Christmas Essential Needs Drive is all set to take place from December 13-15. During those dates, a number of basic essential items for individuals in need can be dropped off at 1120 Government Street in Baton Rouge.

If you’d like to participate in this drive, please take a moment to review the “essential needs” items below and decide which ones you might be able to provide.

Image Credit: BRPD

A second opportunity to give back to the community comes in the form of an 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17 Christmas Toy Drive Giveaway, which features “A Winter Wonder Resource Land.”

This exciting event, which is the result of a partnership between Louisiana State Police and The Bridge Agency, will take place at 7901 Independence Boulevard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To find out how you can support the toy drive, call BRPD at (225) 389-2000.

The chance to give back doesn’t end with these two events!

A third way to work in behalf of the community is to consider joining the BRPD team.

The agency is hiring, and in a Thursday, December 1st post BRPD encouraged the public to, “Be the change you want to see,” by applying to work for the police department.

Image Credit: BRPD

For more information on the qualifications required to become a member of the police force, visit www.geauxbrpd.com