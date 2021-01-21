Baton Rouge native designs Vice-President’s inaugural coat; Louisiana plays role in ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana played a role in the Biden/Harris inauguration.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was there and posted on Twitter, “Today, I was proud to represent Louisiana at the Inauguration of @POTUS and @VP. I hope all Louisianans will heed his call to unite with our whole souls as we work together to address the many issues facing our country.

Today, I was proud to represent Louisiana at the Inauguration of @POTUS and @VP. I hope all Louisianans will heed his call to unite with our whole souls as we work together to address the many issues facing our country. #lagov #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/r44DhAGBTm — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 20, 2021

Fashion was also a big highlight of the inauguration.

The purple coat worn by Vice-President Kamala Harris was designed by a Baton Rouge native.

Christopher John Rogers is a 2012 graduate of Baton Rouge High School.

💜 Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment. 💜 pic.twitter.com/7jzVPXoLE4 — CJR 🌈 (@cjrtheperson) January 20, 2021

“Well, he actually designed for Michelle Obama as well. So, I’m not surprised to see this on our new Vice-President. He’s been creative ever since he was in fifth grade when I first met him,” said Julie Liu, Rogers’ friend.

Julie Liu says she sent Rogers a congratulatory text Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old was the recipient of the 2020 Council of Fashion Designer’s of America Emerging Designer of the Year Award.

Rogers has designed clothes for A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Louisiana was also a part of the inaugural “Parade Across America.” The parade featured performers and speakers in communities across the country.

Back here in Baton Rouge, Liu said she’s so excited for her friend.

Chris, you’re making everyone proud and dangit, we love you for it,” said Liu.

LATEST POSTS