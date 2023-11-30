GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — Nicholas LoBianco said patience is a virtue after a recent hunting trip in Iberville Parish.

With a compound bow in hand, the Baton Rouge hunter ventured out into Area 6 on Wednesday, Nov. 1. He got into his stand on private property at 11:30 a.m. and waited more than six hours to see his first deer of the day.

“I hunted on the third day after a cold front when the wind was dying down,” LoBianco said.

The first deer he saw was around 5:45 p.m.

“A few doe came in with their babies and then around 6 p.m., some younger bucks came in that usually run with the 10-point,” said LoBianco.

He’d been watching his trophy for three years and tracking it for one. It came into view around 6:15 p.m.

Nicholas LoBianco is pictured with 10-point buck he killed on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Talbot)

LoBianco had left out some rice bran to entice the deer. The buck scoped out the area and went out of range before returning to stop in his direct line of sight.

At this point, there was not a lot of daylight left, and he knew he had to take his shot soon.

The buck was behind a few small trees, about 20 yards away, and LoBianco said he shot the arrow “through a small opening in the branches.”

This was his first bow kill, and he provided a short video showing the moment he shot it.

It took about 30 minutes to track down the animal. The 10-point weighed 220 pounds. He said the score came in at 120.

LoBianco said he has been hunting for six years and this was the fifth buck that has taken. (The biggest buck he took down produced a score of 140.)

When asked how he felt after seeing the buck up close after shooting it, he said it “felt awesome considering I shot through brush.”

