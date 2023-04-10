EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Airline Highway on Saturday night.

According to the state police, troopers responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 61 near Castille Road. They said Daryus Weston, 31, went off the road to the right, striking a culvert and a concrete light pole in his 2007 BMW 328. The reason why Weston went off the road is still under investigation.

Weston was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the crash, according to the police.

Louisiana State Police said wearing a seatbelt is a state law and statistics show that properly wearing a seatbelt reduces the chance of being injured or killed in a crash.