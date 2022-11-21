BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season.

Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com.

“I can remember coming down the stairs and seeing that bike under our family tree. I can’t help but want to share that feeling with as many children as possible,” McKernan said in a press release. “As we expand our business and become part of communities across the state, we want to give back to the people in each of those areas.”

Bikes will also be given out on local radio stations across the state and on McKernan’s official social media pages. Don’t worry parents, winners will receive helmets too.

The registration deadline for families in Baton Rouge is Monday, Dec. 12. Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, and Monroe families have until Monday, Dec. 5 to register.

Winners will be randomly selected and contacted the Tuesday after each respective deadline.